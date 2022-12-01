Police invite Justice for Ghana protestors over planned picketing at parliament

General News of Thursday, 1 December 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A Civil Society Group, Justice for Ghana is expected to meet with the Regional Police Command at the Greater Accra Regional Office over its planned picketing at parliament.



The group intends to picket at parliament house over the 2023 Budget and Censure motion against the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



“The Command kindly invites you to a meeting on 1st December 2022 at 1000hrs at the Regional Police headquarters, Accra,” a letter by the police dated November, 30 and addressed to a leading member of the movement, Selorm Dramani Dzramado said.



This is not the first time Justice for Ghana movement has sought to protest against government Budget in parliament.



In 2021, the group occupied parliament's forecourt in protest against the E-levy in the 2022 Budget.