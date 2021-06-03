Police investigates robbery spree that led to the killing of one at Buokrom Estate

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 3 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Ashanti Region:



Police in the Ashanti region have launched a manhunt for some suspected robbers who killed one person and made away with GHC138,000.



The robbery incident took place at Buokrom on Tuesday at around 3:30pm on June 1, 2021.



ASP Godwin Ahianyo, the Ashanti regional Police PRO speaking to Ghanaweb said the police are seriously investigating and searching for the robbers who perpetrated such a criminal act.



Mr. Ahianyo further disclosed in the operation, four armed men on a motorbike attacked a business venture called Consult Agency limited at Boukrom Estate Junction at a gunpoint and robbed a sum of GHC138,000.00



The armed men in the process shot a 43-year-old Collins Dapaah who happened to be a customer at the scene.



According to Mr. Ahianyo, the victim was later rushed to the Manhyia Hospital for treatment but was however pronounced dead upon arrival.



The body was later conveyed to the Ebenezer Hospital Mogue at Tafo for an autopsy and investigation



ASP Ahiano pleaded with all citizens, especially those within various communities, to be very vigilant and also help report suspected acts of some people to the police.