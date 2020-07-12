General News of Sunday, 12 July 2020

Source: pulse.com.gh

Police investigates case involving cop who slapped woman at registration center

A file photo of the incident that happened at a voters’ registration center.

The Ghana Police Service has it has commenced investigations into a case involving a Police officer who slapped a woman at a voters’ registration center.



In a statement released on their Facebook page, the Police assured the public that they will soon provide the facts of the matter.



A viral video showed the policeman exchanging words with the said woman before the officer stretched his hand to slap her.



It is unknown what led to the altercation, but the woman was in a queue while confronting the officer.



“The attention of the Police Administration has been drawn to a video circulating on social media in which a police officer is seen slapping a woman at a place believed to be a Voters Registration Centre,” the Ghana Police Service said.



“The Police Administration wishes to assure the public that it has commenced an investigation into the matter and will provide facts of the matter to the public in due time, all should be assured.”



A video of the incident captured the police officer in a bitter exchange with a woman, but things quickly escalated.



“If you want to show that you are a boss I will also show you that I am a boss… If you will display arrogance, I will not let you in here,” the policeman is heard saying.



As the heated exchange continued, the officer walked to the woman and slapped her in the face.



The amateur video showed other onlookers rushing to restrain the policeman and to restore calm.



The incident which occurred at an unidentified registration center has generated uproar on social media.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.