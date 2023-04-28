Police investigate alleged stealing of School Feeding items at Atebubu

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 28 April 2023

Source: GNA

The police are investigating six persons for their alleged involvement in the stealing of fooditems from the stock of the School Feeding Programme at the Atebubu Senior High School in the Bono East Region.



The six persons were arrested following a report to the police by Edward Owusu, the Atebubu-Amantin Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) on Friday, April 21, 2023.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Owusu said 26 bags of maize, 20 bags of beans, 10 bags of rice, and one gallon of 25-liter cooking oil were retrieved from the suspects.



When contacted, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Elias Denu-Koto, the Atebubu District Police Commander, told the GNA that the Command received a call from the MCE on the alleged theft and proceeded to effect the arrest.



However, the six suspects had since been granted bail, while investigations continued for possible prosecution.