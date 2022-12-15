Police introduce Operation PAILES to check insecure loading of vehicles

General News of Thursday, 15 December 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

As part of the overall strategy to prevent accidents, especially during this festive season and beyond, the Police have introduced an initiative to check the insecure loading of vehicles across the country.



The initiative, dubbed Operation PAILES (POLICE ANTI-INSECURE LOADING ENFORCEMENT STRATEGY ) is aimed at ensuring that cargo carting trucks do not take goods beyond their legally permitted limits, a practice that has become one of the major causes of accidents in the country.



According to the Police, following a piloting of the strategy in the Eastern Region over the past three months leading to the arrest and successful prosecution of over 50 insecurely loaded trucks (pictures attached), the implementation of the strategy is being rolled out across the country.



“As part of the implementation of the strategy, the Police are engaging relevant stakeholders such as the cargo association, charcoal, and timber drivers unions across the country to educate and caution them on the dangers associated with insecure loading and the need to adhere to the required legal loading limits,” a statement issued by the Police said.



“We would like to take this opportunity to urge the public to support us in our efforts to ensure strict compliance with the Anti-Insecure Loading Enforcement Strategy to make our roads safe and secure during this Christmas season and beyond,” it added.