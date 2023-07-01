Police intervention saves suspected gay man from lynching at Bibiani Zongo

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 1 July 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A man suspected of being gay would have been lynched if police had not intervened quickly.



On Thursday, June 29, 2023, an angry mob reportedly apprehended the young man at Bibiani Zongo.



The young man had driven from Bogoso to meet someone he had met on Facebook.



According to the details, the two agreed to meet for sex on Facebook.



But, unbeknownst to the young man, the young man he interacted with on Facebook had informed others about the problem and planned to attack him if he arrived.



He was apprehended by the mob, which had set up an ambush in the area, and interrogated.



He admitted to them that he had talked with the young man, a Muslim, on Facebook and that they both agreed they wanted to have sex.



"He is a Facebook friend. We began chatting after I sent him a Hello and he responded. I inquired about his role and whether or not he would sleep with me. I asked him, and he said he’d sleep with me. So we started talking, and he asked when I was available. I informed him that I would be available on Thursday. So he asked me to pay him a visit,” the apprehended young man explained.



The other young man also told the media why he agreed to the proposal, claiming that he suspected the young man was gay based on the messages and questions she asked.



According to him, he purposefully invited him over to expose him because what he was doing was evil.