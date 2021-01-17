Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 17 January 2021

Source: Ghanaian Times

Police intercept vehicle carrying ‘wee’ at Netikope

The vehicle was carrying large quantities of dried leaves suspected to be Marijuana

Police at Akatsi in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region have intercepted a vehicle carrying a quantity of dried leaves suspected to be Marijuana.



The vehicle, a Hyundai commercial minibus, was intercepted at Netikope, near Dzodze – Tadzewu barrier in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta region.



Chief Superintendent of Police Joseph Atsu Dzineku, Akatsi South Municipal Police Commander, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) “the vehicle was moving from Ziope through Akatsi to Tadzewu area when my men tracked down the bus.”



He indicated the driver, the only occupant of the bus, upon suspecting that the police were chasing him, abandoned the vehicle at Netikope, near Dzodze-Tadzewu barrier.



Chief Sup Dzineku said the compressed dried leaves were concealed in 16 large compartments of different sizes.



He indicated that personnel from the Narcotic Control Unit of the Police Service from Ho would take control of the case.



Chief Sup Dzineku said no arrest has been effected whilst the driver of the vehicle was at large.