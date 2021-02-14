Regional News of Sunday, 14 February 2021

Police in Esiama foils robbery attempt on Ecobank

The police indicated that it responded to a distress call about robbery attack on the bank

The Police at Esiama in the Western Region have foiled a robbery attack on Ecobank Esiama branch.



The Police in a statement said it responded to a distress call to the effect that robbers numbering about five had attacked the bank. Police proceeded to the scene where the robbers opened fire upon seeing the Police.



The armed Police officers returned fire, leading the robbers to flee into a nearby bush in the wee hours of Saturday, February 13, 2021.



The Police also rescued a private security man of the bank and another who was on duty at an adjacent ECG office (names of the security men withheld).



Their hands had been tied behind them and legs also tied with ropes Police picked one AK 47 assault rifle with tempered serial number and 28 rounds of live ammunition from the direction of the bush where the robbers flee. Other items retrieved include an industrial cutter, crowbar, screwdrivers, damaged padlocks and four BB spent shells.



The Police further observed among others, that the armed robbers damaged the burglar-proof and the glass door leading to the banking hall. Although the robbers had access to the banking hall, they did not succeed in their operation due to the timely intervention by Police.



Meanwhile, a search has been mounted to arrest them and we urge residents of Esiama and surrounding villages to report suspicious characters, especially those who present gunshot wounds to hospitals, clinics and herbalists for treatment.



