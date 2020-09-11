Crime & Punishment of Friday, 11 September 2020

Source: GNA

Police impound Motorbikes over traffic offences

About 60 motorbikes were seized by the Accra Regional Police Command

The Accra Regional Police Command has seized 60 motorbikes from their riders for flouting various traffic regulations.



The riders were also arrested for various offences including riding without riders' licence, uninsured motor bikes and unlicensed motorbikes. They are currently been screened.



The Madina Divisional Police Command carried of the operation on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at about 0800 hours.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Regional Command, made these known to the Ghana News Agency.



She said the exercise, meant to clampdown on recalcitrant motor riders was carried out by the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate of the Ghana Police Service.



"The team of personnel embarked on an operation to clamp down on recalcitrant motor bike riders who rode with impunity without regard to other road users," she said.



She said all the sixty (60) motor bikes which were arrested had been impounded at the Divisional Headquarters.





