Police impound 60 motorbikes at Madina

Police at Madina on Thursday impounded 60 motorbikes because the riders’ disregard for road traffic regulations.



The bikes were impounded during an operation by personnel from the Madina Motor Traffic and Transport Division (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, led by the Divisional Commander.



The operation, according to reports, is to clamp down on recalcitrant motorbike riders who ride without regarding other road users.



The riders were arrested for various offences including riding without licence, uninsured motorbikes, unlicensed motorbikes and many others.



Screening is ongoing at the Divisional headquarters.





