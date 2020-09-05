General News of Saturday, 5 September 2020

Police hunt for suspects behind ‘Western Togoland’ signposts

In late May, 14 persons were arrested and suspected to be linked to separatists Homeland Study Group

Signposts believed to have been mounted by the secessionist group – Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF) – have been mounted at Akuse in the Eastern Region of Ghana.



The police have since mounted a search for the suspects behind the signposts with the inscription: “Welcome to Western Togoland, Stay Safe.”



For travelers heading towards Somanya from Accra, one of the posts had the inscription, “Welcome to Western Togoland” while the one at the other stretch of the road reads: “You are leaving Western Togo Land”.



Local authorities have since ordered for the removal of the signposts.



“We have proceeded to the areas where those billboards have been mounted. We have picked them up and we have kept them in the police station. We have launched investigations into the whole incident to look for the people behind this very action to come and answer. This is where we have gotten to us we speak. We are calling for leads but we have not arrested anybody for now,” Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Sergeant Francis Gormado, told Accra-based Citi FM.



The HSGF being led by nonagenarian Charles Kormi Kudzordzi operates in secrecy to avoid arrest. Some of its members are being tried currently over attempts to push for the secession of the Volta Region from Ghana for the creation of Western Togoland.



In late May, Security forces arrested 14 persons suspected to be linked to separatists Homeland Study Group Foundation. The 13 persons – 11 males and three females – were picked at a meeting at Sovie in the Volta region.





