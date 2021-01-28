Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 28 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Police have effected 961 arrests since last coronavirus address

Police must enforce wearing of masks in public

The police have announced arresting over 900 persons over a 10-day period as part of their sensitization and enforcement of coronavirus protocols.



According to Director of Police Public Relations, Supt. Sheila Abayie-Buckman, the Greater Accra region had the highest number of arrests. She spoke at a press briefing organized by the Ministry of Information today.



“What has happened since 18th of January to now is basically what we have been doing (before now), sensitization and in rare cases arrests. So with this, we have arrested a total of 961 suspects.



“The Accra region has the highest number of 330 out of the 961. Out of that number, we had to give verbal caution to 484 people who were discharged and we had to give written caution to 477 persons and we have granted them bail,” she added.



The police she added, was set to roll out stop and search operations relative to mask-wearing. Any person without a mask in a car – private or public – will be asked to disembark and allowed to continue their journey after they have gotten a mask.



The enforcement of mask-wearing was ordered by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his January 17 address.



“I have instructed the Inspector General of Police to direct officers, men and women of the Police Service to ensure the rigorous enforcement of the law on mask-wearing at all public places and in public transport.



“They are also to ensure the closure of all night clubs, pubs, cinemas and beaches that may be operating in defiance of the law. They will be assisted by the other security agencies if need be,” the president emphasized.