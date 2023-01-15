Police gun down suspected armed robber, one arrested at Buduburam

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 15 January 2023

A suspected armed robber has been shot dead while another suspect has also been arrested by the Central East Regional Police Command after one of the suspects attacked a police officer during an operation held at Gomoa Buduburam Zone.



According to a Police source, the Operation was in connection with the Mobile Money Vendor who was robbed and shot at Public Toilet at Buduburam.



Some eyewitnesses said the deceased failed to surrender after some of the police officers told him to comply and rather decided to runaway from the

Police.



The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Police Hospital Mortuary.



Meanwhile, the arrested suspect has been sent to the Kasoa Police Station for investigation.



It would be recalled that Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan reported that a mobile money vendor, Brother Michael was recently shot at Buduburam and later died at Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.