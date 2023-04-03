Police gun down 'notorious' galamsey site robber

General News of Monday, 3 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some unknown assailants have reportedly gunned down a notorious gang leader believed to have been known for terrorizing illegal miners within the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality of the Western Region.



According to a 3news.com report, this was confirmed by Justin Afful, the Assembly Member of the Benso Electoral Area.



He explained that the slain, Agye Nyame Sulemana, A.K.A. Sulley, was killed while on his way back from an ‘operation’, with his gang members.



He is reported to have been shot along with other members of the cartel.



“He has a gang, and they have been terrorizing residents in my electoral area. They mostly block roads and rob innocent people of their valuables. They come with guns, knives, and other ammunition. They came for one of such operations last Thursday evening and were returning with their booty when a bullet from an unknown location hit some of the members,” the Assembly member indicated.



The report added that although Agye Nyame Sulemana was rushed to the Effi Nkwanta Regional Hospital, he did not make it out alive.



The other members of the gang, who were also caught up in the attack, sustained only minor injuries.



Giving further details on how the gang was intercepted, the Assembly Member, Justin Afful, said that the Ghana Police Service had received a tip-off, which they followed through on.



“Whenever the miners in my area are on break, these armed robbers will come around with their ammunition, threaten them and take all their gold and money. Anyone who refuses to comply would then be attacked. We still don’t know the person who shot them,” he indicated.



The police further arrested the two other gang members, who were being treated for minor injuries and are currently in the custody of the Tarkwa Police Command.



Meanwhile, Maame Rejoice, the spouse of the slain Agye Nyame, has since refuted reports that her husband was an armed robber.



She also indicated that she is yet to see the corpse of her husband, although she has heard about his death, the report added.



Watch the latest edition of People & Places below:















AE/OGB