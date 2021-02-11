General News of Thursday, 11 February 2021

Source: Class FM

Police gun down criminals who attempt to rob an automobile company

File photo: The robbers engaged in a shoot out with the police prior to their demise

Two armed robbers who attacked a cashier of a Renault/Hyundai Car Company located at Atico Junction along the Kaneshie-Odorkor highway in Accra and robbed her of the company’s daily sales have been gunned down by the police.



The robbers, according to the Public Affairs Director of the Accra regional police command, ASP Efia Tenge, engaged the police in a shootout.



She said in a voice note copied to ClassFMonline.com that the command had a tipoff about the ambush at about 4:16 pm on Wednesday, 10 February 2020, and dispatched a team of policemen to the location of the intended heist.



The police said at about 5:30 pm when the cashier came out with the daily sales of the Renault section of the company to deposit at the Hyundai department, the robbers snatched her handbag containing the company's daily sales at gunpoint.



The police team, which was close to the scene, then moved in to foil the crime.



However, she said the robbers, sensing danger, engaged the police in a shootout and in the process, two of them sustained gunshot wounds and were rushed to the police hospital for treatment, but the doctor on duty pronounced them dead on arrival.



A search on them revealed one automatic pistol with five rounds of 9mm ammunition, and the victim's bag containing a cash sum of GHS3,650, which were retrieved.



One of the deceased robbers was later identified as Bright Nyarko, a 24-year-old former worker of the company.



His accomplice is yet to be identified.



The two bodies have been deposited at the morgue of the police hospital for preservation, identification and autopsy.