Source: Kasapa FM

Police gun down armed robber in Wa

File photo of a gun

Police in the Upper West Region have gunned down a suspected armed robber after exchanging gunshots with unidentified men terrorizing road users in Wa, the regional capital.



The Police had received information around 2:30am Saturday that a group of young armed men had mounted a roadblock and were robbing passengers.



The Police then armed themselves and proceeded to the scene. But on reaching there, the robbers opened fire on the police. The police returned fire and in the process, one of the robbers was hit by a bullet while the others managed to escape.



The body of the suspected robber has been deposited at the morgue while a manhunt has been launched to arrest the three suspected robbers who escaped.



The Upper West Regional Police Commander, ACP Peter Ndekugri, who confirmed the incident said there were no casualties on the part of the police.

