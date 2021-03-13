Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 13 March 2021

Source: Class FM

Police gun down armed robber at Awudome Cemetery

The Kaneshie Police on Friday, 12 March gunned down a suspected armed robber at the Awudome cemetery.



The suspect allegedly stabbed and robbed a passerby



The Police indicated that at about 8.30pm on the day of the incident, a man was attacked by two armed robbers while walking along the SSNIT building towards the Obetsebi Lamptey Circle.



The victim was stabbed with a knife in the neck by the robbers who robbed him of his black bag.



The bag contained his mobile phone, an amount of GHS 250 and spare parts.



The victim run to the nearest Police post for assistance and the Police followed up, to conduct a search around the nearby bushes but found no trace of the robbers.



They, however, laid ambush till the robbers resurfaced from the Awudome Cemetery in an attempt to rob another target.



One of the robbers was shot by the Police while the other escaped.



The Police rushed the robber to the Police hospital for treatment where he was pronounced dead.



The body of the robber has since been deposited at the hospital’s morgue for identification and autopsy.



He is believed to be in his early twenties.



The Police has therefore cautioned pedestrians who use the Awudome Cemetery stretch against using their phones while walking in order not to attract robbers at night.