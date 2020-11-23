Crime & Punishment of Monday, 23 November 2020

Police grab 90 suspected criminals in Accra

Accra Regional Police Command PRO, DSP Effia Tenge

At least 90 suspected criminals, including two females, have been arrested by the police from their hideouts in separate swoops in parts of Accra, Friday dawn.



The exercise conducted by Amasaman, Madina, Adenta, Teshie, Tesano and Abokobi Police commands in Greater Accra, was to clamp down on criminal activities.



Quantities of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and 16 laptop computers were retrieved from the suspects, who were between the ages of 18 and 41, during the operation.



The Accra Regional Police Command, Public Relations Officer (PRO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, who disclosed the arrest to the Ghanaian Times, in Accra, yesterday,said that all suspects have been detained and assisting the police in investigations.



She said police at Madina, last Friday at 4:00am, arrested 25 suspected criminals, who harass passengers, steal their mobile phones and other personal belongings, at lorry stations at Ayamba, Zongo Junction, and also retrieved Indian hemp retrieved during the operation.



DSP Tenge said the police at Amasaman on Friday dawn raided suspected narcotic joint at Abease 3-Junction and Fise and arrested five suspects with quantities of Indian hemp.



The Police PRO said at Teshie, the police apprehended 13 suspects with laptop computers, believed to be used for defrauding people, and a quantity of Indian hemp was retrieved from the suspects.



DSP Tenge said 36 suspects, including a female, were nabbed at Abeka, Chantan, Lapaz, Tesano, and Tantra Hills, and retrieved dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, scissors and lighters.



She said at Adenta, the police nabbed 10 suspects, including a female, and retrieved narcotic substances, tramadol and packets of cigarettes.



DSP Tenge stated that the Abokobi police arrested nine suspects with 100 wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and packets of cigarette at Ayensu Estate/Damfa, Oyarifa School Junction, Ankonam Oyarifa/High Tension, White House and Oyarifa Ghana Flag.



She said that the suspects would be screened and those found culpable would be taken to court for prosecution, and the narcotic substance would be taken to the forensic laboratory for analysis.



DSP Tenge appealed to the public to provide the police with reliable information to clamp down on criminals in the country.



She gave the assurance that the police would mattacin law and order, and also flush out criminals to ensure that people go about their activities without fear.

