Police, #fixthecountry protesters clash in court

General News of Friday, 4 June 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

There was drama in court on June 4, 2021, when conveyors of #fixthecountry clashed with the police in court.



The police is seeking a restraining order against their demonstration.



In a matter of public order act 1994, the police is seeking restraining prohibition orders against the #fixthecountry protest.



In court on Friday, the police said they were concerned about the manner in which some of them holding Ghana flags appeared in court.



The court presided over by Justice Ruby Aryeetey was informed about the incident and she subsequently directed the conveyors who are the respondent in the case to come to court individually.



Six of the 14 conveyors who appeared in court are Samuel Alex Kudzordzie, Felicity Nelson, Bashiratu Kamal, Agyapong Foster, Darko Benjamin and Adakye Brownson



The case has been adjourned to Monday, June 14, 2021, for hearing.