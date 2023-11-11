Police find 'human bones, blood' in room of man who committed suicide

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 11 November 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Items presumed to be human bones were discovered in the room of a 30-year-old man who allegedly committed suicide in Dabiasem, a suburb of New Juaben North municipality in the Eastern region.



The young man who allegedly committed suicide in his home had a shrine in his room, according to reports.



According to new information, the shrine was splattered with a red material, which some have suggested was blood.



Aside from that, the police discovered a number of other goods, including cola nuts and other objects used for ritual purposes.



Yaw Christopher, a young man, was discovered dead in his room on the morning of Wednesday, November 8, 2023.



He allegedly apologised for his intention to commit suicide while directing his family to sell his properties and use the proceeds to care for his mother, Martha Yaa Badu.



“Oh God please forgive me! If found, please sell my house and properties and help my mother Martha Yaa Badu. Rest in Peace to my soul,” Yaw Christopher’s suicide letter cited by Nyankonton Mu Nsem read.



In his suicide note, he also requested that all of his possessions be sold and the proceeds given to his mother.



Christopher was discovered hanging in his room after his neighbours noticed his disappearance and had to force his door open.