Police drop charges against NDC’s Alhaji Sinare over guns

Alhaji Said Sinare is National Vice Chairman of the NDC

It has emerged that state prosecutors have dropped a case of unlawful possession of arms against National Vice Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Said Sinare.



According to state-owned Daily Graphic, state prosecutor, Seargent Thomas Safo, told the court on Thursday, October 29, 2020, that the prosecution has decided to withdraw the case.



Daily Graphic reports that the prosecutor told the Kaneshie District Court the decision to withdraw the case was as a result of “further development in the matter.”



“The court presided over by Ms Ama Adomako Kwakye, acceded to the request and discharged the NDC Vice Chairman,” the report added.



Police did not disclose whether the case has been closed.



“His lawyer, Mr Abraham Amaliba, told journalists after the proceedings that the action by the police meant that his client was now ‘free’. The charges that were brought to court were not well-founded and that was why the prosecution withdrew it. I can tell you that Alhaji Sinare is now a free man,” Daily Graphic reports.



Alhaji Sinare and another person, Tahiru Ahmed, had been charged with conspiracy to commit crime and possession of firearms without lawful authority.





