Source: Daily Mail

Police detail how ‘missing’ St. Louis JHS girl faked her own kidnapping in boyfriend’s room

DCOP David Agyemang Adjem

The Ghana Police Service has been providing fresh details on how two Junior High School girls who were reported kidnapped ended up spending time in their boyfriends’ room.



Media reports were rife over the weekend that the police were searching for the two girls who were alleged to have been abducted by unknown assailants.



The report said one of the girls is said to have told her brother via phone that she had been kidnapped with others by unidentified persons, leading her parents to report to the police for action.



But the police in the Ashanti Region have urged the general public to disregard such claims.



“Investigation revealed that the girls, on Friday 5th February 2021, left home for school and have since not returned home, apparently they went to visit their boyfriends, Clement Coleman and Nana Kwame at Tafo Ahenbronum and that they had been staying at that address with their friends since Friday, 5th February, 2021”.



The police said investigations have started to get the boys apprehended.



