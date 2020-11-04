General News of Wednesday, 4 November 2020

Source: Ghana Police Service

Police deploy officers to Somalia

147 Police officers have been deployed to AMISOM in Somalia

The Police Administration has deployed One Hundred and Forty-seven Police Officers drawn from the Formed Police Unit (FPU) to the African Union Peacekeeping Mission (AMISOM) in Somalia on 2nd November, 2020, to assist the local police in maintaining peace and order.



The Director, International Relations Department, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mr. Baba Saanid Adamu whilst briefing the officers before their departure, advised them to remain professional in their peacekeeping duties.



We share with you some pictures on their departure and arrival at Mogadishu the capital of Somalia, enrooted to their final destination at Baidoa.





