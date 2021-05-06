Police declare suspected armed robber wanted

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Source: Class FM

The District Magistrate Court in Bole has issued a warrant of arrest for suspect Sumaila Alhassan for the offence of robbery.



The Savannah Regional Police Command is also giving a GH¢2,000 reward to anyone who will give credible information leading to the arrest of Sumaila Alhassan and is counting on the support of the general public.



A public statement from the police on 5th May 2021, signed by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and Bole District Commander David D. Azumah said: “Suspect Sumaila Alhassan aged about 25 years is a Butcher. He is dark in complexion and stout and is believed to be hiding in Bole town and its surrounding Communities or Tamale.”



“The Savannah Regional Police Command is seeking for the support of the general public to volunteer information on the whereabouts or the hiding place of Suspect Sumaila Alhassan for his arrest to assist in investigations,” the statement said.



Sumaila Alhassan whose father is the Chief of the Dagomba community in Bole is allegedly linked with many robbery and murder cases in the town but has always escaped justice.