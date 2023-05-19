Police decentralise criminal clearance services to regional police commands

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 19 May 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Ghana Police Service has announced to the public that criminal clearance services in the country have been decentralized as a first step towards a full automation process.



The move according to the Police is part of the Ghana Police Service’s transformational agenda to improve the delivery of policing services to the public.



In a statement, the Police administration stated that effective Monday, 22nd May 2003, persons seeking criminal clearance can do so in any of the 25 Police regions across the country.



“Currently, all criminal background checks are conducted exclusively at the CID Headquarters, Accra, and individuals and organisations who require this service have to travel all the way to Accra just for this purpose.



“In order to ease this burden, the criminal clearance service has been decentralized to all the twenty-five (25) Police Regions across the country and the service can now be assessed from these locations without the need to come to Accra,” the statement explained.



Currently, the Ghana Police Service has twenty-five (25) Police Regional Commands across the country where this service can be assessed. These are:



• Ahafo Regional Police Command-Goaso



• Bono Regional Police Command-Sunyani



• Bono East Regional Police Command-Techiman



• Ashanti Regional Police Command -Kumasi



• Ashanti South Regional Police Command -Bekwai



• Ashanti North Regional Police Command-Mampong



• Tema Regional Police Command-Tema



• Central Regional Police Command -Cape Coast



• Central East Regional Police Command -Kasoa



• Central North Regional Police Command-Assin Fosu



• Eastern Regional Police Command-Koforidua



• Eastern South Regional Police Command-Kibi



• Eastern North-Mpraeso



• Northern Regional Police Command -Tamale



• North-East-Nalerigu



• Savanah-Damango



• Upper East Regional Police Command -Bolga



• Upper West Regional Police Command-Wa



• Volta Regional Police Command-Ho



• Volta North Regional Police Command-Hohoe,



• Oti Regional Police Command-Dambai



• Western Regional Police Command-Takoradi



• Western Central Regional Police Command - Tarkwa



• Western North Regional Police Command - Sefwi-Wiawso



• Accra-Nima Police Station



The decentralisation of the criminal clearance process is expected to make the service more accessible and convenient for individuals across the country, thereby bringing another policing service closer to the doorstep of the public.



We continue to urge the public to support us in our effort to become the best institution in the country and a reference point for Africa and beyond.



You can also watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



