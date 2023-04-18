Police could not answer 10 questions we asked them - Albert Donkor family rejects 'armed robber' tag

General News of Tuesday, 18 April 2023

The family of the late Albert Donkor have rejected the police investigation report that described their son as an armed robber.



The rejection of the claim comes after police met with the family on April 14, 2023, to present their investigation report.



Kojo Danyinah, who is an uncle to the deceased suspect, speaking to Accra-based Peace FM indicated that the police claim is baseless as there is no report to prove their case.



He challenged the police to produce the report of the investigation that points to their ward as an armed robber.



“The police have no report. If you like, request from them, the report they say they have. As of now, the police have not been able to make any arrests and they make claims they were two. That name they mentioned, we don’t know anyone bearing that name,” he said.



He expressed disgust at the inability of the police personnel who were present, to provide answers to questions he raised on the report.



“I asked the police about ten questions; they couldn’t answer even one. All the personnel the IGP delegated, none of them was able to answer saying, unless they revert the questions to IGP because they cannot provide answers,” he noted.



Kojo Danyinah added that the family is taking the next action, that’s a legal suit against the police for their role in leading to the death of their ward, Albert Donkor.



“The autopsy report hasn’t come. We made a request, but the doctor said unless we write to the coroner for a directive before he releases the report to us, so we’ve since been waiting for the autopsy report,” he added.



He stated that they are willing to do all it takes to seek justice for their ward.



"So, for us as leaders of the family, we are taking the next step to ensure Ghanaians and the world hears that the Ghana police is only interested in protecting criminals…They go to commit the crime, then the IGP and his men protect them. Even if we’ve buried him, we will still have the pain. But just so this doesn’t repeat itself, even if it takes 10 years to seek justice, we will keep the body till justice is served,” he indicated.



Your son was an armed robber - Police tells family



An investigation by the police has confirmed that Albert Donkor, who allegedly died in police custody in April 2022, was indeed an armed robber.



This was disclosed to the family by the law enforcement department of the Ghana Police Service after police investigations were carried out since the incident.



The report by the police revealed that Albert Donkor was part of the gang that exchanged fire with the police dispatched to the robbery scene in Nkoranza.



According to the report, as reported by DailyGuide Newspaper, the police on April 14, 2023, met with the families of the deceased suspect, Albert Donkor as well as Victor Owusu, who also died in the shooting incident, to brief them on the outcome of the investigation and the occurrences that led to their sad demise.



The Forensic report as presented by the police established that the ITEL mobile phone retrieved at the robbery scene was for the deceased.



The phone, ITEL W6004 A56, contained the deceased’s voter’s ID card and a picture of the Rugger pistol with serial number 310-23294 that was taken by the deceased.



The report also added that a retrieved grey-like hoodie in the course of the investigation belonged to the deceased, Albert Donkor.



The Police Professional Standard Bureau (PPSB), in its report, noted that if the police had acted a little more professionally, there would have been a better way to apprehend the suspects alive, the newspaper reported.



The Daily Guide further added that the findings of the investigation revealed that Albert Donkor, the deceased suspect who is at the centre of the controversy, died of a head injury, fall and brain tumour and not from gunshots as believed by the public.



Albert Donkor, a resident of Nkoranza in the Bono Region, was engaged in a gun battle with the police, which subsequently led to his demise.



After the death of Albert was announced, angry youth in the community attacked the Nkoranza District Police Headquarters, broke in and freed the suspects in police custody.



Police Service, in a statement said that the suspect, Albert Donkor, died as a result of a gunshot wound, he sustained during a police operation and not in the custody of the police as been asserted to the public.



After the incident, the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) commenced an investigation into the incident to find out whether the operation was carried out in line with the standard operating procedures.



Member of Parliament for the Nkoranza South Constituency, Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum, called on the president to seek justice for the deceased, who he alleged died at the hands of the police.







