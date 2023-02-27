Police confirm theft of US$1,600 at Accra Mall forex bureau, hunt for 2 suspects

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 27 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Police Service has announced a hunt for two persons who allegedly stole US$1,600 from a forex bureau at the Accra Mall on February 27.



"The two suspects, according to the victim, entered the forex bureau under the pretext of changing some money but managed to steal some dollars from the counter of the bureau on the blind side of the attendant.



"Upon realising that the money had been stolen, the attendant went after them but the two sat in a waiting vehicle and drove off.



"Investigation is underway to get the suspected thieves arrested to face justice," a statement issued late Monday read in part.



Social media users had tweeted about the development extensively during the day but there was no confirmation from the bureau or police.



Read the full police post



POLICE GO AFTER TWO PEOPLE FOR ALLEGEDLY STEALING $1,600 DOLLARS AT ACCRA MALL



The Police are looking for two people for allegedly stealing an amount of 1,600 dollars from a forex bureau at the Accra Mall this afternoon.



The two suspects, according to the victim, entered the forex bureau under the pretext of changing some money but managed to steal some dollars from the counter of the bureau on the blind side of the attendant. Upon realising that the money had been stolen, the attendant went after them but the two sat in a waiting vehicle and drove off.



Investigation is underway to get the suspected thieves arrested to face justice.



We would like to urge the general public, especially operators of forex bureaux to be vigilant and where necessary report any suspicious activities to the police, as this could be a new approach adopted by criminals to steal from unsuspecting persons.



Below are the images of the suspects as captured by the CCTV cameras at the mall and anyone with relevant information on the suspects should contact 0200416540 for further Police action.







SARA