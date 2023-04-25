Police confirm arrest of Axim galamsey kingpin, Kwame Ato Ani; three others

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 25 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Police have arrested Kwame Ato Asare, alias Kwame Ani, the a notorious illegal miner together with three others, in connection with the attack on the Axim District Police patrol team on March 9, 2023.



This brings to eight, the number of suspects linked to the crime, that have been arrested.



Kwame Ato Asare and the three other suspects, Williams Kwofie, Richard Kwesi and Emmanuel Kojo Bronie, who were on the police radar, had gone into hiding following the attack on the patrol team.



They were arrested on April 21, 2023, at a village near Enchi in the Western North Region.



Kwame Ato Asare, while in hiding, made allegations of extortion against the Axim District Police Commander, the Crime Officer and other police officers in the district in several media interviews which are currently being investigated by the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB).



“With his arrest, Kwame Ato Asare is expected to assist in the investigation into the said allegations and any Police officer found culpable will be put through the due process to be sanctioned in accordance with the laws of the country,” police noted in a statement.







GA/SARA