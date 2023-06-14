Police commence investigations into accident involving NPP Bono East Regional Chairman

Religion of Wednesday, 14 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Police Service has announced that it has commenced an investigation into an accident involving the Bono East Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ibrahim Baba Bukhari.



In a statement issued on Wednesday, June 14, 2013, the police urged the public to remain calm as it investigates the circumstances surrounding the accident.



It added that the driver of the Daewoo truck, which was involved in the accident is assisting with the investigations.



“The Police are investigating a motor accident involving a motorbike and a Daewoo truck with registration number GX 3489-14 at Assin - Breku in the Central Region.



“The accident which occurred on 12th June 2023 resulted in severe injury to one victim, Ibrahim Abubakar Musah who was immediately sent to hospital for medical attention.



“Meanwhile, the driver of the Daewoo truck, George Owusu, is currently on Police Enquiry Bail and assisting the investigation. We urge the public to remain calm while investigation into the incident continues,” parts of the statement by the police read.



GhanaWeb earlier reported that the NPP Bono East Regional Chairman, Ibrahim Baba Bukhari, is in critical condition following his involvement in a ghastly car crash at Akomfode in the Assin North District.



Bukhari was reportedly returning from a campaign trip at Assin Ninkyiso and was heading towards Assin Fosu when the motorbike he was travelling with ran into the rear end of a Daewoo truck with registration number GX-3489-14 which was being escorted by Assin Fosu-based forestry commission personnel.



Eyewitness reports suggest that the accident occurred when he speedily tried to overtake the Daewoo truck.



He was rushed to the local CHPS compound for first aid and was later referred to St. Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu.



A military aircraft was called to transport the victim to Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra for further treatment following a referral by the doctors at St. Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu due to the severity of the injuries.



View the police statement below:







You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:











You can also catch up on the second episode of Everyday People below:















IB/WA