Police clash with UG students during vigil for late NSMQ star

There was a clash between the police and some University of Ghana (UG) students at the Commonwealth Hall during a night vigil held in honor of James Lutterodt, a former finalist of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) who tragically passed away.



In a viral video capturing the incident, police officers can be seen chasing students who were holding candles during the vigil.



While the exact details of what transpired are still unclear, the footage depicts a chaotic scene.



James Lutterodt, along with Francisca Lamini and Bright Senyo Godzo, gained recognition as NSMQ stars when they represented Keta Senior High School (Ketasco) in 2021.



Their brilliance and determination endeared them to viewers nationwide during the highly competitive program.



Although they secured third place, their achievement marked a historic moment as the first students from a school in the Volta Region of Ghana to reach the prestigious NSMQ finals. Prior to his untimely death, James Lutterodt was an undergraduate student at UG, pursuing a degree in Computer Science.



Reports indicate that he passed away due to food poisoning. The tragedy occurred just as he was preparing to travel to the United States for further studies. James Lutterodt was only 19 years old.



The clash between the police and UG students during the vigil adds further sorrow to the already somber occasion.



As the circumstances surrounding the incident become clearer, the public eagerly awaits more information regarding the cause and any potential consequences resulting from the altercation.





