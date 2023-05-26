Police chase driver whose taxi was smashed by a train in Alajo

General News of Friday, 26 May 2023

The Ghana Police Service is currently on a search for the taxi driver whose car was involved in the collision with the Accra-bound train in the early hours of Thursday, May 25, 2023.



This was cited in a report by Accra-based Citinewsroom.com.



According to the report, the Area Manager of the Accra branch of the Ghana Railway Authority, Nicholas Boakye Sarpong, indicated that the driver has allegedly violated some regulations on the use of railway lines.



In an interview with the media house, the Area Manager said citizens must prioritize their safety by staying away from railway lines.



“There’s a rule that you have to stop, you listen, you look, and then you pass. This has been in existence for a long and even enshrined in road safety or whatever manual that we have in the application of the road”.



In line with the above, Nicholas Boakye Sarpong stressed that the driver did not adhere to the railway safety rule and police have begun an investigation into the incident.



“So he [taxi driver] didn’t adhere to those rules, the crossing hopper made all efforts to stop him from that, but he proceeded and that led to that. He has violated the rules, and they [police] are searching for him to arrest him. The issue has been reported to the police, everything is with the police as we speak and investigation is ongoing,” the Area Manager for the Accra branch of the Ghana Railway Authority, Nicholas Boakye-Sarpong noted.



Background:



A taxi cab driver fortunately escape in the early hours of Thursday, May 25, 2023, when an Accra-bound train from Tema collided with his car at Alajo in Accra.



According to eyewitnesses, the driver attempted to cross the rail tracks hastily but became stuck, leading to the oncoming train colliding with the vehicle and pushing it off the tracks.



The driver's side of the taxi was severely damaged, leaving onlookers in shock.



A video of the incident captured passersby assisting the driver out of the taxi and urging him to report the incident to the police.



The driver appeared visibly shaken by the accident as he retrieved his belongings from the vehicle.



"Take your belongings and let's go to the police station. Strange things are happening in this world; the train has completely damaged the vehicle," the concerned passersby were overheard saying.



Efforts to obtain comments from the Ghana Railway Development Authority (GRDA) have been unsuccessful thus far.







