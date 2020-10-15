General News of Thursday, 15 October 2020

Source: 3 News

Police chase Asamoah, Baffour Gyan for assaulting tennis player

Asamoah Gyan with brother Baffour Gyan

Former Black Stars player Baffour Gyan is wanted by police for allegedly assaulting Godwin Martey, the Chief Executive Officer of Web Soft Solutions.



The two were part of a tennis training match, which involved the brother of Baffour, Asamoah, the former captain of the Black Stars.



A police report sighted by 3news.com indicates that Godwin, 35, was slapped and hit at his left shoulder by Baffour, who was umpiring Wednesday’s match.



The complainant wanted to quit the game after feeling unfairly treated by umpire Baffour in the match against Asamoah.



But his attempt to complain led to the alleged assault.



A medical report from the 37 Military Hospital shows no physical injuries but Godwin complains of being in “shock.”



He has since been referred to a psychologist.





