Police charge Manhyia NDC organiser with offensive conduct

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The Manhyia South Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region has been charged with offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace and threat of death.



Alhaji Mustapha Alhassan, the organizer, was summoned by the police after a video went viral on social media in which he was seen making threats related to election violence.



The regional executives of the party, along with their lawyer, presented Alhaji Mustapha Alhassan to the police at the regional headquarters today.



He provided a statement and was granted bail, with instructions to report back to the police on Monday, February 26, 2024.



Mr Chapman Zigah, a legal team member of the NDC, commented on the situation.



The Regional Chairman of the NDC, Andrew Augustus Nana Kwasi, urged the police to also invite Emmanuel Nsafoa, a New Patriotic Party member who made some pronouncements in the viral video.



Additionally, he clarified that the Constituency Organiser was not declared wanted by the police, contrary to media reports