Police call for calm amid alleged Dzorwulu shooting incident

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 25 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Police Service has urged the general public to remain calm amid reports of an alleged shooting incident at Dzorwulu last night.



In a Facebook post, the police said it was in control of the situation adding that other developments on the matter will be communicated to the public in due course.



The law enforcement body in its comment on the matter attributed the disturbances at Dzorwulu to a land dispute.



“The Police are in control of the situation and calm has since been restored. We, therefore, wish to urge the public to remain calm. Further developments will be shared in due course,” the police posted on its page.



In a viral video last night, a man was seen lying in distress on the road while a nearby car was seen ablaze.



An unidentified man running commentary on a 33-second video shared is heard asking for help for the man while exclaiming that he is not dead.



According to social media reports, the driver of the vehicle was shot while his car was set on fire. It is not immediately clear what may have resulted in the shooting incident.



Watch video below:





You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:DS/PEN