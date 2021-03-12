General News of Friday, 12 March 2021

Source: My News GH

Police bride and her 4 ‘sexy’ bridesmaids begin 8-weeks drill punishment for uniform violation

The ladies have been punished by the police

Four bridesmaids who are serving female junior ranks of the Ghana Police Service in Ahafo Region including the bride of a recently held wedding have reported at the Police Public Safety Training School (PPSTS) at Pwalugu in the Upper East Region.



Constables Diana Kumi, Lydia Adu, Agnes Kyere, Winifred Aboagyewaa and Barbara Botchway are expected to undergo eight weeks of intensive retraining for violating the code of conduct of police uniforms.



An official document sighted by MyNewsGh.com to that effect reveals that the slaying Cops are expected to bear their own cost of training as well as feeding on today until the training is over.



All five stand accused for violating SI 48, 87, 88, 91: provisions in the Police Uniform Code, Police Code of Ethics and the Ramifications of the use of social media for which reason they need to be retrained and enlightened.



The embattled junior officers made headlines last weekend when they served as bridesmaids to a colleague and were spotted in black and white striped short jumpsuits with their berets to match.



Though the bride wore the same outfit, she had the shoulders designed with feathers to make her stand out and a peaked cap.



Their conduct has been condemned by some senior ranks within the service in view of the rules and regulations governing the use of uniforms for such functions.



