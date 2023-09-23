Police 'bombarded' with evidence of assault on protesters at regional HQ

General News of Saturday, 23 September 2023
Activists and journalists are providing "preliminary" evidence of assault on #OccupyJolorbiHouse protesters on 21 September, 2023, day 1 of their three-day protest.
This was after a police statement dated September 22, in which the administration said there was no evidence of assault on protesters as widely reported in the media.
“It was established at the meeting that there is no evidence or reported case of assault against the demonstrators according to Police records. Therefore, anyone with evidence to the contrary should provide it for investigation.
“We would like to assure the public that the Police Service is dedicated to fostering a democratic environment where citizens’ rights are upheld while maintaining the security and stability of the nation,” the statement signed by Director Public Affairs of the Police Service, ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi indicated.
On social media, videos of police beating people at the Accra Regional Command especially is being shared as evidence of the highhandedness that followed the illegal arrets of protesters.
The organizers, Democracy Hub, also denied agreeing with police that there were no assaults, according to them; the only issue they discussed with the police was to hear what police had to say on the chaos they created on September 21.
See some of the video evidence below:
The @GhPoliceService say it has no record of assault of protestors. No worries, JoyNews has one. An officer even threw sachet water at our cameras when we were filming what they were doing to this protestor on their own premise. pic.twitter.com/u5J5qZ3rfW— Kwetey Nartey (@kweteynartey) September 22, 2023
.@GhPoliceService ????#OccupyJulorbiHouse https://t.co/mXWScgCIaJ pic.twitter.com/336n4EfXcO— Ölele | Deep Throat Sauce???????????????????? (@OleleSalvador) September 22, 2023