Police begins investigations into murder of ‘Kikibees’ owner

General News of Monday, 9 October 2023

The police have initiated an investigation into the death of Bennet Adomah Agyekum, the proprietor of the renowned Kikibees Restaurant, located at Madina, in the Greater Accra Region.



A brief statement from the Ghana Police Service provided initial details regarding the incident.



It said that on Sunday, October 8, 2023, Agyekum was discovered lying in a pool of blood at a residence at Madina.



He was promptly transported to a medical facility for urgent medical attention, but tragically, he was pronounced dead upon arrival, it added.



The police also revealed that one Yandeh Joof, believed to be Agyekum's girlfriend, has been detained in connection with the case and is currently cooperating with the ongoing investigation.



The statement also indicated that in order to facilitate further examination and investigation, the body of Bennet Adomah Agyekum has been placed in the custody of the Police Hospital morgue.



Below is the statement:



POLICE INVESTIGATE DEATH OF MALE ADULT AT MADINA-OGBOJO



The Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of one Bennet Adomah Agyekum at Madina in the Greater Accra Region.



Initial investigation has disclosed that the deceased was yesterday Sunday, 8th October 2023, found lying in a pool of blood at a house in Madina and was rushed to the hospital for medical attention but was pronounced dead on arrival.



The Police have arrested one Yandeh Joof, believed to be the girlfriend of the deceased, in connection with the matter and she is assisting the investigation.



The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy while investigation continues.



