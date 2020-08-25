Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Police begins investigation into murder of NDC financier

The late Akwasi Banahene was shot dead by some unknown assailants

Correspondence from Bono Region:



The Ahafo Regional Police Command has launched investigations into the alleged murder of Mim based timber contractor, a financier of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Akwasi Banahene.



But four days since the gruesome murder of the deceased, police say they are doing everything possible to arrest the perpetrators of the heinous crime which claimed the life of the 38-year-old timber contractor.



This was disclosed by the Ahafo Public Relations Officer PRO) of the Ghana Police Service, ASP Kwame Loh to GhanaWeb's Bono regional correspondent.



According to ASP Kwame Loh, the police are bent on arresting those behind the death of Akwasi Banahene and further called on the public to provide support the police with any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspected criminals.



“We are investigating the case in which one Akwasi Banahene who happens to be a Timber contractor in Mim was shot and killed by an unknown assailant. We found his body in a pool of blood and he was rushed to a health facility for treatment but unfortunately he was pronounced dead on arrival,” he told GhanaWeb.



He revealed to GhanaWeb that military and police patrols have since been deployed to the community to maintain and restore calm.



“The measures we’ve put in place, for now, is that police and military patrols have been intensified in the area and at the moment, the place is calm. No suspect has been arrested yet, but the police are doing their best. The Regional Police Command will want to appeal to the public to volunteer information leading to the possible arrest and prosecution of the assailant.”



Akwasi Banahene, a financier of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Asunafo North District, was reportedly shot dead by some unknown assailants on Friday night.



The incident happened at his private residence at Mim.



His body has since been deposited at the Goaso Municipal Hospital awaiting autopsy.





