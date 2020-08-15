General News of Saturday, 15 August 2020

Police begins investigation into EC office fire

Fire destroyed Electoral Commission office at Sapeiman near Amasaman on Friday

The Accra Regional Police Command has commenced investigation into the cause of the fire that destroyed the Electoral Commission (EC) office at Sapeiman near Amasaman in the Ga West Municipality on Friday.



Head of Public Affairs Unit (PAU), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge said the cause of the fire, as well as the value of the damage caused, were not immediately known.



DSP Tenge also added that there was no casualty.



Giving the facts, she said the Police Command received information about the fire outbreak at the Regional Office of the EC in the early hours of Friday.



She said four fire tenders from Amasaman, Kotoku, Nsawam, and Abelemkpe were brought in to quench the fire and provide security.



“Police officers from the Division were also deployed to provide security for the Fire officers”, she said.



The Head of the PAU said the room that stored used electoral materials was razed but the fire was brought under control at about 0500 hours.



The Greater Accra Regional Director of the Commission, Kwame Amoah, informed the Regional Police Commander DCOP Afful Boakye Yiadom, who was at the scene, that the incident would not affect the recent registration and the upcoming December 2020 elections in areas under its jurisdiction.





