Police beefs up security ahead of Easter to ensure adherence of coronavirus protocols

General News of Friday, 26 March 2021

Source: Atinka Online

The police administration has stated that it will provide enhanced security to strictly enforce the COVID-19 protocols during the Easter festivities.



This year’s Easter will start from Friday, 2 April 2021 to Monday, 5 April 2021.



In a statement, the police appealed to the general public to abide by covid-19 restrictions imposed by the President, in order to prevent any sanctions.



Religious activities



The police urged churches, mosques and religious bodies not to hold services beyond two hours and with a maximum number of 100 participants only.



It said conventions, crusades, pilgrimages, and such large physical gatherings are not allowed.



Events



The police also said the hosting of any carnival, festival, beach gathering, street dances, procession, parades, and such events will be illegal.



It added that nightclubs are banned from opening as well as cinemas and movie houses.



“All activities of ‘closed room’ bar or pub including those in hotels remain illegal. However, open-air drinking spots may operate provided that they observe all other COVID-19 protocols,” the police cautioned.



The police also stated that operators of tourist sites and attractions may open to the public, provided they ensure the wearing of face masks, social distancing, and enhanced hygiene by all patrons.



It reminded the public that it is illegal to hold funerals.



“Private burials may be held with a maximum of twenty-five people if held outside the church or religious facility. For church or religious burial services, the maximum number of participants should be a hundred. In all cases, the COVID-19 protocols are expected to be observed and the duration shall be two hours maximum.,” it added.



Road safety



The police also alerted that together with road safety partners, it would be present at mapped out traffic congestion and accident-prone areas to arrest people who drive beyond the speed limit, overload, drink and drive and indulge in such other traffic irregularities.