Police 'attack' on MPs unreasonable – A.B.A Fuseini

The Member of Parliament for Sanerigu in the Northern Region, A.B.A Fuseini, says the decision of the Police to engage in a scuffle with some Members of Parliament at the EC headquarters was irrational.



A scuffle ensued between some members of the Minority in Parliament and the Police at the Electoral Commission (EC) Headquarters in Accra on Tuesday, 22nd December 2020.



The brawl followed a walk by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) members of Parliament from parliament to present a petition to the EC.



The MP’s were, however, prevented from going beyond a barricade around the Ridge Roundabout in Accra.



Led by the Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu and the Minority Chief Whip, The MPs defied the orders of the police leading to a scuffle.



The Police were seen physically manhandling some of the MP’s including Mr Iddirisu.



In an interview with host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive Ekourba Gyasi, The Member of Parliament for Saneriguin the Northern Region, A.B.A Fuseini, said the MP’s were not carrying AK47’s to warrant such a scuffle.



The lawmaker accused the President of the Republic of Ghana for instructing the Police attack them.



“ We informed you that we were going to the Electoral Commission to present a petition and you want us to stop at the roundabout, is the roundabout the electoral commission? We simply said we will not agree that is what brought about the confrontation which was totally unreasonable. Apart from the media, the rest of us were all members of Parliament of the Republic, representatives of the good people of Ghana”, he added.





