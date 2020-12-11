Regional News of Friday, 11 December 2020

Police assure Tamale residents of their safety

Northern Regional Crime Officer, Superintendent Bernard Baba Ananga

The Northern Regional Police Command has put in place measures to increase the number of security personnel on the streets and suburbs of Tamale, especially in the nights.



Superintendent of Police, Mr Bernard Baba Ananga, Regional Crime Officer, Northern Regional Police Command, announced this on Friday in an interview with the Ghana News Agency about last night's disturbances in Tamale, said, "we have also positioned officers at vantage points especially at Savelugu" to ensure law and order



on Thursday, December 10, after former President John Mahama's address to the public on the outcome of Monday's elections, some supporters of the National Democratic Congress massed up on the streets of Tamale and burnt tyres to protest the results of the Presidential polls.



Some of the streets where tyres were burnt, included the main Tamale to Agric Traffic Light, Changli Junction, Sagani Road, and Tishigu Road, where about 15 tyres were burnt within few yards of each other at the main intersections on these roads.



Amidst the burning of tyres and the protests, personnel from the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Armed Forces, who were on patrol duties, stepped in to restore order amidst gunshots from different angles.



Superintendent Ananga said, "our patrol teams did a marvellous job last night to repel the crowds" and assured all that the Police were well motivated to protect residents and warned miscreants that the Police would not spare them.



He said there was no cause for alarm and urged residents to go about their normal activities without any fear.

