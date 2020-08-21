Crime & Punishment of Friday, 21 August 2020

Source: GNA

Police arrests two burglars while offering booty for sale

Evans Atobrah and Joseph Twumasi Ankrah were arrested at the Kokomba Market

The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested two persons who were offering stolen items for sale.



Evans Atobrah alias "T’ Boy," 24 and Joseph Twumasi Ankrah alias "Opanka," 19 both unemployed, were arrested at the Kokomba Market for offering a vehicle and other valuables they stole at a residence in Teiman for sale.



DSP (DSP) Effia Tenge, Head of Public Affairs Unit (PAU) of the Command told Ghana News Agency in Thursday.



She said "at dawn of Wednesday, August 19, 2020, whilst the occupants of a house at Teiman were fast asleep, the two suspects unlawfully broke into their home through a window and made away with some valuables including a saloon car, 43 Inch LG TV Set, an Infinix Mobile Phone and an amount of GH¢ 685.00."



She said on the same day at around 1000 hours, Police gathered intelligence that some two young men were offering a Voleex C30 saloon taxi cab with registration number GN 2309-12 suspected to have been stolen for sale at Komkomba market.



DSP Tenge said a team was dispatched to the said location who arrested the two suspects.



Ms Tenge said upon investigations, it turned out that the items which were earlier stolen from the previous night’s burglary at Teiman.

Madam Tenge said the two were being processed for court.

