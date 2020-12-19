General News of Saturday, 19 December 2020

Source: Class FM

Police arrests four over Asokore Mampong Assembly attacks

The four were arrested for attacking the Assembly members

Four suspects have been arrested by the police as being behind the recent attack on some members of Asokore Mampong Municipal Assembly in the Ashanti Region.



They were granted bail after their statements were taken while in detention.



The suspects are to report to the Ashanti regional police headquarters on Monday, December 21, to assist police in investigations.



The attacks were sparked by a misunderstanding among the assemblymembers over the distribution of streetlights during their meeting on Thursday, 18 December 2020.



The victims claim the Municipal Chief Executive, Alhaji Alidu Seidu, was behing the attacks.

