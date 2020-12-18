Crime & Punishment of Friday, 18 December 2020

Source: GNA

Police arrests fake Western Togoland lawyer

The lawyer has been representing the suspects since the inception of the case

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Police Service has arrested Dennis Seyram Benso, who has been carrying himself out as a lawyer for the so-called Western Togoland secessionists, currently on trial.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Juliana Obeng, Head of the Public Affairs Unit of the CID told the Ghana News Agency in Accra.



She said Benso was arrested on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at the Kaneshie District Court when he appeared for his clients.



She said the accused has been representing the so-called Western Togoland secessionists since the inception of the trial in September, 2020, adding that, his demeanour aroused suspicion which made the police to start investigating him leading to his arrest.



She said Benson, 42, is currently in police custody assisting with investigations.

