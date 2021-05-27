Police arrests Bremang galamsey pit owners

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 27 May 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Central Regional Police Command has arrested two persons, suspected to be the owners of an illegal mining pit in Bremang in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region, that caved in and killed three persons on Wednesday, 26 May 2021.



Fifteen more suspected galamseyers were believed to have been trapped in the pit.



Two others were pulled out of the pit but are in critical condition at the hospital.



The suspects have been identified as Kwaku Appiah and Kofi Appiah.



They are currently in custody, assisting the police with investigations.



The government recently intensified its fight against illegal mining in the country.



A task force called Operation Halt has been sent to mining areas to arrest all culprits and destroy their mining equipment with which they prospect for gold in the country's water bodies and forest reserves.