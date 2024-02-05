Police arrests 46 more suspects in connection with attack on officers at Kwahu Bepong

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 5 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Police Service has arrested forty-six (46) more people in connection with attacks on the Bepong Chief’s palace and some police officers at Kwahu Bepong in the Eastern Region.



This brings the arrest of suspects to seventy-one (71).



According to the police, the suspects, together with some others who are currently on the run, attacked the palace on February 4, 2024 and injured seven people including 5 police officers.



The suspects also vandalised one police vehicle, six police motorbikes and three other private vehicles.



In a statement, the police noted that the suspects played various roles in the attacks and have been linked with available evidence.



“Upon initial investigation and screening of the suspects, 40 of them who have so far been identified to have played various roles in the attacks and have been linked to available evidence have been detained to assist investigation” the statement from the police said.



Details of double murder, violent attack on police station, palace



Details emerging in the aftermath of the attack indicates a series of troubling incidents triggered by the murder of a man and his sister some two weeks ago.



According to reports, a young man allegedly murdered a beer bar operator in an attempt to rob her.



A brother of the woman who attempted to rescue the woman was also allegedly murdered by the suspect in a village closer to Bepong.



A manhunt was launched for the suspect who fled the scene after committing the crime.



He was subsequently apprehended by the youth of the town on Sunday who attempted to lynch him but failed due to police intervention.



The youth are said to have sought the support of the chief of Bepong to carry out the lynching but was refused.



Incensed by the lack of cooperation of the chief and the police in their attempt to lynch the suspect, the youth went on rampage attacking the chief’s palace and police station respectively.



They caused damage to properties including cars and motorbikes belonging to the police and the palace.



The Ghana Police Service in its statement in the evening of Sunday, February 4, said it had apprehended 25 individuals over the attacks.



“The Ghana Police Service has arrested 25 people in connection with an attack on Police officers and the destruction of some properties at Kwahu Bepong in the Eastern Region.



“Police reinforcement team working with the local Police have restored calm and things have been normalized while efforts are ongoing to get the other suspects arrested to face justice,” the police statement said.



The police further assured of sharing further details in due course.



Meanwhile, videos shared on social media from the attacks shows chaotic scenes in Kwahu Bepong as the rampaging youth went about the attacks.



