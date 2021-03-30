Police arrests 2 suspects for possessing ammunition, illicit drugs

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: Class FM

The police command at Worawora in the Oti Region has arrested two suspects for allegedly buying G-3 ammunition.



They were also caught possessing wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp at Kwamekrom Abdulkordzi, a suburb of Worawora on Monday, 22 March 2021.



The suspects, Godwin Kpodo Agbevitor (Landlord) and Samuel Agbesshi alias Ada Emma, were arrested at Kwamekrom Abdulkordzi as a result of police-public cooperation.



A statement issued by the Public Affairs Officer of the Oti Regional Police Command, ASP John Nchor, on 29 March 2021, indicated that “16 wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and 181 rounds of suspected G-3 ammunition have so far been retrieved from the suspects, respectively”.



They have currently been remanded in police custody by the Jasikan Circuit Court.



The Oti Regional Police Command is, therefore, “encouraging the public to report persons involved in criminal activities” to the law enforcers “to face the rigors of the law” and assured the informants of “absolute confidentiality”.