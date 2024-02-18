Police arrest two suspects over robbery, murder of MoMo vendor in Walewale

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 18 February 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ghana Police Service, through an intelligence-led operation, has arrested two suspects in connection with a robbery attack on a mobile money vendor at Walewale.



In a statement, the police administration disclosed that the two suspects are Zakaria Yamusa alias Vandam and Fatao Issah.



According to an initial police report, the suspects shot and killed two people including a mobile money vendor and further caused injuries to seven (7) others during the attack on 12th February 2024.



The suspects are in custody and will be put before court to face justice.



“Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare has personally spoken to all the injured persons except one who is yet to be reached as well as the families of the two deceased victims via a telephone call and assured them of a thorough police investigation.



“Also, the North-East Regional Police Commander has led a team of officers to visit the injured persons at the hospital and commiserated with the deceased families,” the statement added.



The police also indicated that an intelligence operation is still ongoing to get all other perpetrators involved arrested.



"We would like to assure the public that we shall surely get them," the statement added.