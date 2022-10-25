Police arrest two over Dzorwulu disturbances

General News of Tuesday, 25 October 2022

The Ghana police have arrested two suspects, Nana Owusu Banahene and James Quainoo, in connection with some disturbances at Dzorwulu Accra, over disputed land.



The suspects were arrested after they allegedly organised some thugs to demolish a four-bedroom apartment building at Dzorwulu on October 24 2022.



According to the police statement, prior to the demolishing, the suspects and their accomplices attacked the occupants of the house.



In the late hours of Monday, October 24, a video went viral on Twitter.



A man was seen lying in distress on an inner road in an area identified by a commentator as 'North Dzorwulu.'



The victim, a middle-aged man lay motionless in the middle of the street paved with residences on both sides as bystanders looked on. Some eyewitnesses captured the victim who lay with a bloodied face and blood oozing close by.



An unidentified man running commentary on the 33-second video was heard asking for help for the victim while exclaiming that he is not dead.



Based on this development, the Police responded to the scene to restore calm.



However, the perpetrators upon seeing the police abandoned the excavator and escaped from the scene.



The Police later had information that one of the vehicles belonging to the suspects had run into a ditch and was attacked by a mob who pelted them with stones, injured one of the suspects, James Quainoo and set his car ablaze.



Police proceeded to the place and the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) was called in to help put out the fire.



The police statement added that, the “injured suspect is at the hospital receiving medical attention (his photograph could not be taken due to his condition).



The investigation has so far revealed that no one was shot during the incident.



“Investigation continues and all available footage on the incident are being reviewed as part of the investigation process.



“Efforts are underway to arrest all other perpetrators to face justice,” the statement concluded.



